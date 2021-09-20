Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceNow has been named as a Challenger in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America 1 ” for the fifth consecutive year. The report can be viewed here .

“Cloud deployment has become ubiquitous in the North America market,” wrote Gartner. “Ultimately, 97 percent of the deals where a vendor secured new wins in 2020 and 1Q21 were for cloud deployment.”

“We are honored that Gartner has recognized InsuranceNow for the fifth consecutive year and are thrilled with our significant product and market momentum over the past year,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “We will continue our focus on delivering an affordable solution that enables insurers to implement confidently, innovate quickly, and grow efficiently, while benefitting from the strength of Guidewire’s unmatched research and development (R&D) investment, implementation experience, and operations expertise.”

Guidewire’s momentum with InsuranceNow during 2020−2021 includes:

A steady cadence of customer acquisition, new production go-lives, and customer upgrades.

Regular delivery of new product capabilities across Aspen (spring 2020), Banff (fall 2020), and Cortina (so far in spring 2021) releases, including a consumer sales portal, embedded business intelligence dashboards, integrated analytics, and API modernization.

The launch of https://developer.guidewire.com/ and the Guidewire Developer engagement program.

Initial availability of the Guidewire Marketplace ecosystem for InsuranceNow, which now includes 24 InsuranceNow apps from seven technology partners.

InsuranceNow is purpose-built for U.S. regional and super-regional insurers that focus on personal, main-street commercial, and straightforward specialty lines and that may be constrained by limited IT resources. InsuranceNow provides insurers the freedom to focus on innovation and service with a ready-to-go core system that is complete, not complex. Its all-in-one design makes possible rapid implementations and regular upgrades, keeping insurers’ technology current and their business nimble.

Guidewire was also recognized as a Leader for InsuranceSuite based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision .

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, September 14, 2021

