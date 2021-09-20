checkAd

Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:50  |  25   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceNow has been named as a Challenger in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America1” for the fifth consecutive year. The report can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005179/en/

Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year (Graphic: Gartner)

Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year (Graphic: Gartner)

“Cloud deployment has become ubiquitous in the North America market,” wrote Gartner. “Ultimately, 97 percent of the deals where a vendor secured new wins in 2020 and 1Q21 were for cloud deployment.”

“We are honored that Gartner has recognized InsuranceNow for the fifth consecutive year and are thrilled with our significant product and market momentum over the past year,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “We will continue our focus on delivering an affordable solution that enables insurers to implement confidently, innovate quickly, and grow efficiently, while benefitting from the strength of Guidewire’s unmatched research and development (R&D) investment, implementation experience, and operations expertise.”

Guidewire’s momentum with InsuranceNow during 2020−2021 includes:

  • A steady cadence of customer acquisition, new production go-lives, and customer upgrades.
  • Regular delivery of new product capabilities across Aspen (spring 2020), Banff (fall 2020), and Cortina (so far in spring 2021) releases, including a consumer sales portal, embedded business intelligence dashboards, integrated analytics, and API modernization.
  • The launch of https://developer.guidewire.com/ and the Guidewire Developer engagement program.
  • Initial availability of the Guidewire Marketplace ecosystem for InsuranceNow, which now includes 24 InsuranceNow apps from seven technology partners.

InsuranceNow is purpose-built for U.S. regional and super-regional insurers that focus on personal, main-street commercial, and straightforward specialty lines and that may be constrained by limited IT resources. InsuranceNow provides insurers the freedom to focus on innovation and service with a ready-to-go core system that is complete, not complex. Its all-in-one design makes possible rapid implementations and regular upgrades, keeping insurers’ technology current and their business nimble.

Guidewire was also recognized as a Leader for InsuranceSuite based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision .

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, September 14, 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:
@Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceNow has been named as a Challenger in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:55 UhrGuidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Insurepay’s Accelerator for Pay-As-You-Go Workers’ Compensation Premiums Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Germania Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten