checkAd

CMC and Edgewater Wireless Accelerate Commercialization of Game-Changing Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:45  |  41   |   |   

Edgewater Wireless Inc. (Edgewater) (TSX.V: YFI) (OTC PINK: KPIFF), and CMC Microsystems, manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN), today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for expanded technology sharing.

Under this agreement, Edgewater will provide CMC with access to their Spectrum Slicing Development Kit for IoT devices for residential and industrial applications. CMC will in-turn facilitate access to state-of-the-art design environments (CAD), prototype services (FAB) and equipment for device validation (LAB). CMC will also provide pre-fabrication support in the form of an independent design review and validation process using members of its pan-Canadian research network.

Accelerating Commercialization

The goal of this MOU is to accelerate the commercialization of Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions for use in IoT applications. “Edgewater provides an innovative solution to help keep the world connected” said Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC. “We believe the commercial applications of their technology are enormous and will soon be essential as the Internet of Things continues to expand and create new opportunities for growth.”

For Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater, working with CMC will help get their solutions to market faster and more efficiently. “CMC has a proven track record of supporting Canadian firms and fast-tracking their growth. Their technical expertise is second to none, and they provide access to fabrication services that would otherwise be out of reach. These services will accelerate our speed to market and allow us to more quickly capitalize on the opportunity in IoT.”

Powering the Internet of Things (IoT)

The number of IoT devices in the world continues to explode and emerging technologies like 5G networks will result in even faster growth of IoT devices. With exponentially higher demand, Wi-Fi networks must be stretched to deliver both the device capacity and low latency services required by IoT devices.

Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing optimizes performance for all devices in a coverage area. It enables the spectrum to be divided, allowing more radio signals to operate in a given area – in the same band. This game-changing Wi-Fi innovation can divide, or slice, any Wi-Fi band, including the emerging 6 GHz band (WiFi6E). Moreover, any Wi-Fi standards-compliant end device can take advantage of the technology with no need for the end devices in the network to have advanced Wi-Fi capabilities. With IoT applications, supporting multiple generations of Wi-Fi standards is critical.

Seite 1 von 3
Edgewater Wireless Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMC and Edgewater Wireless Accelerate Commercialization of Game-Changing Technology Edgewater Wireless Inc. (Edgewater) (TSX.V: YFI) (OTC PINK: KPIFF), and CMC Microsystems, manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN), today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for expanded technology sharing. Under this agreement, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten