The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC Model

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has unveiled an all-new dual console model, the Limestone Boats L-290DC.

Limestone Boats is a heritage brand recently re-launched with new ownership, ideals and a revamped model lineup. This addition of the 29-foot dual console adds another flagship model to the lineup and complements the current L-290CD Cuddy Cabin Day Boat & Fish Boat Arrangements.

“When we relaunched the Limestone Boats brand, we had plans all along to bring out a dual console model that would promote all the highlights that Limestones have been known for throughout the brand’s heritage; big water performance, quality, functionality and family-friendly features that appeal to multi-generational boaters, alongside the idea that a premier, seaworthy dual console model would further help us expand our opportunities in additional markets from the Great Lakes to the South,” said Limestone Boat Company CEO Scott Hanson.

“From a design perspective, we wanted to build upon what world-renowned designer Mark Ellis began 35 years ago,” added Hanson. “We consulted with Mark, and then set a course to bring an all-new design to a model worthy of the Limestone name, and I could not be prouder of our engineering and design team for their accomplishments.”

The L-290DC has a length of 29’ 3” and a beam of 11’ 10.8”. Its base power is twin 250 HP engines, with Maximum HP being twin 300’s. The model has a powder coated fiberglass hardtop frame with dual opening vents, recessed speakers, LED spreader lights and courtesy lights; a fiberglass windshield frame with tempered glass; a wet bar with Corian countertop, sink and removable 65-qt cooler; a spacious head with quarter berth; and luxurious upholstery throughout with flexible seating options to maximize sociability, use of space and comfort.

“We felt it was important for the integration of a spacious head area for our multi-generational customers not only for convenience on the water but also to help them extend their time out boating, so we engineered that space to also have a counter and sink, storage, quarter berth, LED courtesy lighting, opening privacy skylight and an electric head with inline macerator and deck pump out,” Hanson continued. “There’s also a 30-gallon freshwater tank.”

