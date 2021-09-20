checkAd

No. 17/2021 - Managers’ transactions

Copenhagen, 20 September 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17/2021

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 17 September 2021.

Name: Frede Clausen
Reason for filing: Insider
Company name: Cemat A/S
Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type: Purchase
Date: 17 September 2021
Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares: 278,272
Price: 1.027228

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment





