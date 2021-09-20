EANS-DD Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Rainer Zellner (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 17.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
172.00 2,500
total volume: 2,500
total price: 430,000.00
average price: 172,00
end of announcement euro adhoc
