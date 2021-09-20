checkAd

Accenture to Acquire Experity to Scale its Experience and Commerce Platform Capabilities Across Latin America

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its intent to acquire Experity, a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions in Brazil. Experity helps businesses build greater efficiencies and agility in commerce, marketing, content and data through leading cloud-based technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005476/en/

Accenture to acquire Experity (Photo: Business Wire)

Accelerated by the pandemic, Brazil’s e-commerce spending has reached historic levels – nearly $10 billion in the first six months of the year – pushing brands to rapidly reimagine their commerce experience. Marrying Experity’s expertise with Accenture Interactive’s global scale and capabilities will enhance the company’s ability to deliver seamless commerce experiences.

Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive Lead for Latin America, said: “Experity will solidify and scale our market capabilities in driving experience-led transformation. The company will bring strong leadership and expertise with key ecosystem partners, which helps us continue to deliver exemplary services in commerce, marketing, content and data for clients in Latin America.”

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Experity, which offers consulting, implementation, support and other related services for leading cloud-based platforms, leverages its strategic relationships with ecosystem partners including Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP to help organizations excel at customer experience throughout the entire brand journey.

Recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work in IT for Brazil for eleven consecutive years, Experity’s team of approximately 454 people will join Accenture Interactive in Brazil. The addition will bring scale and strengthened abilities to seamlessly deliver cloud-based customer experience solutions for leading companies in segments like consumer goods and natural resources.

“Experity is the go-to partner for clients looking for the agility and technology to build leading customer experiences. Joining forces with Accenture Interactive will give us a wider canvas to deliver the transformation that our customers have come to expect in terms of personalized and intelligent experiences anywhere, anytime,” said Daniel Huallem, one of the founders of Experity.

