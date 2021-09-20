Sinclair Broadcast Group Raises Nearly $700,000 for Local Charities in Stations’ Back-to-School Drives

Across the group, over 30 of Sinclair’s television stations created local back-to-school fundraising and supply donation initiatives in their markets. From phone bank and online fundraising, to in-person “stuff the bus” and “operation backpack” drives, the stations raised nearly $700K for local charities and collected several truckloads of school supplies, providing thousands of children the tools needed to start the school year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company’s television stations collectively raised nearly $700,000 for local charities through regional back-to-school drives.

Regional recipients include Crayons to Classrooms, Community Food Banks, The Salvation Army, Volunteers of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The United Way, among others.

Sinclair stations also donated over $600K in promotional air time to support these initiatives.

Additionally, employees from Bally Sports North, Sinclair’s Regional Sports Network covering Minnesota, equipped 500 backpacks with essential supplies for students in the greater Twin Cities through the United Way’s Action Day.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support in our local communities. These school supplies will go a long way in helping the students and teachers feel prepared as they return to school, and we are honored our stations are able to help give back to the communities they serve,” said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005550/en/