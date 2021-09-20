checkAd

Athena Gold Provides Update on Canadian Securities Exchange Listing Files NI 43-101 Technical Report and Launches New Website

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the receipt of the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus …

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the receipt of the British Columbia Securities Commission for its long form prospectus dated August 31, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus"), as well as conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of Athena's common shares thereon (the "CSE Listing"). This represents a significant milestone for Athena toward the completion of the CSE Listing, and will fulfill one of the conditions precedent to the exercise of its right to acquire the remaining 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project (the "Excelsior Springs Project" or the "Project"), for an aggregate 100% interest in the Project.

In connection with the filing of the Final Prospectus, the Company also filed a new technical report dated August 26, 2021 and dated effective July 21, 2021, titled "Technical Report for the Excelsior Springs Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A." (the "Technical Report") and prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its Excelsior Springs Project, which is comprised of two patented mining claims and 140 unpatented mining claims located 45 miles southwest of Goldfield, Nevada.

The Technical Report is now available on the Company's new website at www.athenagoldcorp.com, and can also be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Technical Report was prepared by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited, and Donald G. Strachan, MSc, CPG, Consulting Geologist, and provides a review of historic exploration and project data on the Excelsior Springs Project, as well as recommendations to advance exploration on the Project.

John Power, President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased with the progress achieved toward our planned CSE Listing to provide greater liquidity for our shareholders and significantly broaden our access to investors in Canada, the UK, Europe and other countries. We also look forward to pursuing our initial exploration program on the Excelsior Springs Project following completion of the CSE Listing."

The completion of the CSE Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the CSE, and there is no guarantee that the CSE will provide final approval of the CSE Listing.

