Sixt Raises Revenue, Pretax Profit Outlook After Strong July/August Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 14:54 | 23 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 14:54 | (PLX AI) – Sixt new Outlook FY revenue EUR 2,000-2,200 million vs EUR 1,950-2,100 million previously

New Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 300-330 million vs EUR 190-220 million previously

Says vacation business in Europe and the USA is significantly above the recent expectations and was not so strongly affected by the delta variant as initially expected

Says sees continuation of an increased market price level compared to previous years, and the continued strict cost management

Despite the slight supply shortages from vehicle manufacturers that occur since mid of this year as a result of the semiconductor shortage, results of the Mobility Business Unit in July and August exceeded those of the record year 2019

Says regarind 2022 there is still great uncertainty about the extent and duration of the supply bottlenecks at vehicle manufacturers caused by the semiconductor shortage and the resulting impact on vehicle availability and market price developments in the industry



