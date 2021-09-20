checkAd

Sixt Raises Revenue, Pretax Profit Outlook After Strong July/August

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 14:54   

(PLX AI) – Sixt new Outlook FY revenue EUR 2,000-2,200 million vs EUR 1,950-2,100 million previouslyNew Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 300-330 million vs EUR 190-220 million previouslySays vacation business in Europe and the USA is significantly above …

  • (PLX AI) – Sixt new Outlook FY revenue EUR 2,000-2,200 million vs EUR 1,950-2,100 million previously
  • New Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 300-330 million vs EUR 190-220 million previously
  • Says vacation business in Europe and the USA is significantly above the recent expectations and was not so strongly affected by the delta variant as initially expected
  • Says sees continuation of an increased market price level compared to previous years, and the continued strict cost management
  • Despite the slight supply shortages from vehicle manufacturers that occur since mid of this year as a result of the semiconductor shortage, results of the Mobility Business Unit in July and August exceeded those of the record year 2019
  • Says regarind 2022 there is still great uncertainty about the extent and duration of the supply bottlenecks at vehicle manufacturers caused by the semiconductor shortage and the resulting impact on vehicle availability and market price developments in the industry


