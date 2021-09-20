Alpha Variance Solutions Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

"(Gender) Equality should not be an issue anymore in today's world. Sadly it is. As the founder and president of a Tech-Company, I have experienced the struggles of working in a male-dominated industry. Thus, as a Woman-led and owned company, the certification marks a major step for us, as it is our commitment and vision to promote, empower, and stand by Women owned and Women led businesses and initiatives. It is a chance to connect and network with other companies that have the same ambitions and goals. For me, this certificate and the acknowledgment is a great honor, and we hope to send a signal to other female professionals." – Yuanming Chu, Founder & President of Alpha Variance Solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC-Metro NY, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-Metro NY is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Alpha Variance Solutions, please visit www.alphavsolutions.com

About Alpha Variance Solutions:

Alpha Variance Solutions is a woman-owned, New York City based company. Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.