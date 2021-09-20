checkAd

Alpha Variance Solutions Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC-Metro NY, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"(Gender) Equality should not be an issue anymore in today's world. Sadly it is. As the founder and president of a Tech-Company, I have experienced the struggles of working in a male-dominated industry. Thus, as a Woman-led and owned company, the certification marks a major step for us, as it is our commitment and vision to promote, empower, and stand by Women owned and Women led businesses and initiatives. It is a chance to connect and network with other companies that have the same ambitions and goals. For me, this certificate and the acknowledgment is a great honor, and we hope to send a signal to other female professionals." – Yuanming Chu, Founder & President of Alpha Variance Solutions.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-Metro NY is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Alpha Variance Solutions, please visit www.alphavsolutions.com

About Alpha Variance Solutions: 

Alpha Variance Solutions is a woman-owned, New York City based company.  Founded in 2015, after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients.  Alpha Variance Solutions was created to address the most common and simplest need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well planned and executed implementation path.

About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Variance Solutions Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alpha Variance Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in retail and professional services implementations, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Surgical Clips Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 26.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision
Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size Worth $43.18 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Canadian skincare brand, Indeed Labs, is stepping into Scandinavia
U.A.E. Color Cosmetics Market to Surpass $769.7 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Christie's Will Partner With Radiohead's Thom Yorke to Present Artworks by Stanley Donwood, Created ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...