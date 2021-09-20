checkAd

Visa Launches New Benefits for U.S. Consumer Credit Cardholders

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the addition of Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds – as exclusive benefits – for Visa’s U.S. Consumer Credit cardholders. Eligible cardholders can now get a free Shipt membership to receive free same-day delivery on groceries and household essentials on orders over $35; boost their creativity through Skillshare’s online learning community; and get access to presale tickets plus be eligible for a free concert ticket while discovering Sofar Sounds’ global community of music lovers.

Visa U.S. Consumer Credit cardholders can now take advantage of these exclusive benefits, which vary by card type as described below:

  • Shipt provides delivery services in over 5,000 U.S. cities from over 130 retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, Target, and many more. Eligible Visa U.S. consumer credit cardholders can now create a Shipt account and enroll at shipt.com/visa to receive the following benefits, as applicable:
    • Visa Infinite: Up to three years of free Shipt membership (normally $99 per year), with free delivery on orders $35+.1
    • Visa Signature: Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+.1
    • All other Visa U.S. Consumer Credit Cards: One month of free Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+.1
    • Certain Offer Terms apply, visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa to learn more.
  • Skillshare is an online learning community offering more than 30,000 inspiring classes to 13 million members. Skillshare classes allow members to explore new creative skills and deepen existing passions with courses ranging from illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more.
  • Sofar Sounds brings live music to life with unique, intimate concerts available in over 400 cities around the world. Delivered through a global community of artists, music lovers and organizers, Sofar Sounds is a global movement which brings the magic back to live music.
    • Visa Infinite and Visa Signature: Seven-day Visa Exclusive Presale to Sofar-presented events, plus a free ticket with each purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window.
    • All other Visa U.S. Consumer Credit Cards: Seven-day Visa Exclusive Presale to Sofar presented events, plus a free ticket with the purchase of one or more tickets to a show during the presale window (limit two free tickets per year).
    • Certain Offer Terms apply, visit https://www.sofarsounds.com/visaoffer/terms-and-conditions to learn more.

“We’re always looking to bring diverse and desirable experiences to Visa cardholders in ways that help create value in how they shop every day,” said Brian Cole, Head of Product, North America, Visa. “These new benefit providers enhance our refreshed credit benefits portfolio to deliver special access for Visa consumer credit cardholders.”

