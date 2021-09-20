Visa Launches New Benefits for U.S. Consumer Credit Cardholders

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the addition of Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds – as exclusive benefits – for Visa’s U.S. Consumer Credit cardholders. Eligible cardholders can now get a free Shipt membership to receive free same-day delivery on groceries and household essentials on orders over $35; boost their creativity through Skillshare’s online learning community; and get access to presale tickets plus be eligible for a free concert ticket while discovering Sofar Sounds’ global community of music lovers.

Visa U.S. Consumer Credit cardholders can now take advantage of these exclusive benefits, which vary by card type as described below: