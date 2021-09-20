Amundi US to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

checkAd

Amundi US today announced the dates and times for webinars for financial advisors and investors regarding its Pioneer closed-end funds. The purpose of these webinars is to discuss the performance of the funds year-to-date and their current positioning. The webinars will include a question-and-answer session with the portfolio managers.

The webinar schedule is as follows:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMER: HNW)
 The webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon ET and can be accessed via the link: https://amundi.zoom.us/j/91425113207?pwd=d0piTWNHWjFZMmt5amZ4ZWZZQmQvU ...
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHT)
 The webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00PM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https://amundi.zoom.us/j/95358693036?pwd=WDYvakY2b0pJd0xsdGZLVDdnWTVrU ...
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV) and
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI)
 The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00AM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https://amundi.zoom.us/j/93781175122?pwd=eWo0WDhmcGwrUnBWRW5IMlJPd2Fyd ...
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHD)
 The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00PM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https://amundi.zoom.us/j/99115080408?pwd=REh2dGV0ZGZ1NVhEWTl4c1R2eUpoU ...
Passcode: Amundi123!

About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs[2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of over 4,500 employees in 37 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.12 trillion of assets[3].

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

www.amundi.com/us

Follow us on linkedin.com/company/amundi-us/ and twitter.com/amundi_us.

1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2020
2. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo
3. Amundi data as of 6/30/21

Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member SIPC
(Formerly Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc.)
60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
2021 Amundi Asset Management US

