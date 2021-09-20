Roku OS 10.5 Offers Easy Access to Content, Roku Voice Help, New Mobile Features and Expanded Surround Sound Capabilities

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku OS 10.5 will begin rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. Roku OS 10.5 introduces new features putting Live TV front and center for streaming player users, tips on how to get the most out of Roku Voice, new surround sound configurations for audio device owners, more voice control options and updates to Roku mobile app features. Additionally, Roku announced an all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ in another announcement today.

