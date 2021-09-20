Roku Introduces All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K (MSRP $49.99), offering powerful 4K streaming in a portable form factor and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (MSRP $69.99), which features the Roku Voice Remote Pro for users looking to upgrade their streaming experience with a rechargeable, hands-free voice remote. The company also announced Roku OS 10.5 that includes updates to get customers to content quickly, Roku Voice improvements, new features for the Roku mobile app, expanded surround sound and more.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years and we’ve redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “It’s super-charged so you can stream in beautiful 4K and Dolby Vision even at a distance from your router and tucked neatly behind your TV. We’ve also added the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ enabling TV lovers to find their remote just by using their voice – it’s also rechargeable and has been getting great feedback from customers. Whatever your streaming needs, we’ve got an incredible product lineup that features innovations from our singular focus on the TV streaming business.”

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. It boots up to 30% faster — enabling smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture and features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The sleek design hides neatly behind your TV with simple setup. Consumers can start streaming in a snap and enjoy a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including award-winning Roku Originals only on The Roku Channel. Plus, easily search across thousands of channels with your voice and control your TV, streaming, and sound—all with the included remote.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available for $49.99 in the U.S. Additional features include:

Dolby Vision and HDR10+: Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off the screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off the screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Smooth streaming: The all new quad-core processor boots up to 30% faster and the re-designed long range wireless receiver offers up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds, enabling content to load quicker and navigation to feel snappier than ever before.

The all new quad-core processor boots up to 30% faster and the re-designed long range wireless receiver offers up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds, enabling content to load quicker and navigation to feel snappier than ever before. Clutter-free and simple setup: Plug the compact device directly into the back of your TV for a simple setup that's perfect for wall mount TV or trips on-the-go.

Plug the compact device directly into the back of your TV for a simple setup that's perfect for wall mount TV or trips on-the-go. Voice remote with TV controls: Power up the TV, adjust the volume, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K device with one remote. Use Roku Voice to quickly search, play entertainment and more.

Power up the TV, adjust the volume, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K device with one remote. Use Roku Voice to quickly search, play entertainment and more. Ecosystem compatibility: Control Roku Streaming Stick 4K by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac. Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri and the Home app on their Apple devices.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+