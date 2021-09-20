checkAd

ServiceNow Commits to Science-Based Targets and to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced its global commitment to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 to further its vision to “workflow a better world” – one that is more sustainable, more equitable, and more ethical.

ServiceNow previously set a goal to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions before 2050. Following a third-party assessment1 completed by Watershed in July 2021, which evaluated the company’s entire corporate carbon footprint, ServiceNow identified that 93% of its carbon footprint comes directly from its value chain (Scope 3) emissions. By setting science-based targets that are focused on internal reduction programs and supplier engagement initiatives, ServiceNow has established a timeline 20 years ahead of the Paris Agreement and set an ambitious target to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions by 2030. In the coming weeks, ServiceNow will submit its targets for approval to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ reduction targets.

With this science-based commitment, ServiceNow has joined the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” global net-zero campaign led by the SBTi in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition to take ambitious climate action in partnership with UN agencies, business, and industry leaders.

“As ServiceNow becomes the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century, we are steadfast in our goal to create positive impact in the world,” said Gina Mastantuono, ServiceNow Chief Financial Officer. “We’re committed to making an impact and changing the way the world works by reaching Net-Zero GHG emissions two decades early – a crucial step in the right direction.”

ServiceNow’s latest commitment to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions builds on the commitments made in early 2021. ServiceNow will continue to report progress in its annual Global Impact Report.

ServiceNow will achieve its Net-Zero goal across its entire value chain by 2030 by further committing to:

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions with ambitious targets across direct operations (Scopes 1 & 2). This is aligned with science-based targets promoted by SBTi and what is deemed necessary to meet the stretch goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
  • Decarbonize the supply chain (Scope 3). ServiceNow will begin to collaborate with and support its suppliers on their sustainability journeys through a comprehensive supplier engagement model, which will be rolled out next year. ServiceNow will embed sustainability initiatives across its datacenter programs, such as supporting datacenter operations teams to become Certified Data Center Sustainability Professionals (CDCSP). Achievement of this certification ensures ServiceNow operators understand the steps required to support the long-term sustainability of the company’s datacenters.
  • Finance high-quality carbon offsets (verified emissions reductions) with a portfolio approach in initial partnership with Everland. Everland represents the world’s largest portfolio of high-impact forest conservation (REDD+) projects that protect wildlife and enhance the well-being of forest communities, which are essential to addressing climate change and biodiversity crises. ServiceNow will support the Mai Ndombe REDD+ project that protects 740,000 acres of critical bonobo and forest elephant habitat within the Congo Basin.

As part of ServiceNow’s ongoing commitment to sustaining our planet, ServiceNow will donate one million dollars over the next two years to nonprofit organizations focused on addressing climate change and the acceleration of decarbonization globally.

Wertpapier


