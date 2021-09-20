Wrangler Launches Its Most Sustainable Denim Yet, Featuring Planet-Friendly Fiber Made from Textile Waste

Wrangler , a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced that it has teamed up with Infinited Fiber Company to incorporate Infinna – regenerated, recyclable fibers– into its global denim range for its Fall 2021 collection, the brand’s most sustainable denim yet. Combined with industry-leading innovations including Indigood, foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99%, and an e-flow finishing process, this collection represents Wrangler’s next steps in circularity, water reduction and reduced environmental impact.

“Wrangler is committed to continually pushing the sustainability standards for denim,” said Dhruv Agarwal, Senior Director, Innovation, Sustainability, and Product Development, Kontoor Brands. “We believe our work with Infinited Fiber Company and the introduction of Infinna once again raises the bar in terms of environmental performance of our denim products without compromising the comfort and quality consumers expect from Wrangler. The introduction of Infinna is an additional fiber complement to cotton and an important step forward in the commercialization and adoption of circularity in the apparel supply chain.”

The shared journey to a circular future for textiles began for Wrangler and Infinited Fiber Company in 2015, when the commercial viability of Infinited Fiber’s technology was first being evaluated and Wrangler began its pursuit of circularity. As Infinited Fiber built their technology and company, Wrangler’s Innovation Team was among the first to see the innovation’s potential, helping Infinited Fiber understand the industry’s technical requirements for the fiber and completing preliminary tests and trials on fabrics made with Infinna. The Wrangler brand’s steadfast commitment to a more circular supply chain and Infinited Fiber’s superior process technology brought this truly unique denim fabric to life over six years.