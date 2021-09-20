checkAd

All-Woman Team, NorthShore Financial Strategies, Joins LPL Strategic Wealth Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Carrie Turcotte CFP, RIPC, and Crystal Walker CFP, CRPC, CKA of NorthShore Financial Strategies, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, affiliating with the LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model. The advisors reported having served approximately $230 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., the NorthShore team offers personalized financial guidance with a focus on women, high-net-worth clients, financial coaching and charitable gifting strategies. The advisors, along with licensed support staff members Jamie Climer and Julie Weddle, have a combined 75+ years of industry experience.

“This is our life’s work and our passion,” said Turcotte, a third-generation financial advisor. “Much like our clients, we wear many hats in our roles as mothers, caregivers and career women. We understand how busy life can be, and want to serve as a resource for clients in financial conversations, and to quarterback their overall financial strategy.”

“We have a holistic approach to understanding each client’s comprehensive needs, and take great pride in creating a plan to help clients work toward their financial goals,” Walker said.

The entire NorthShore team is deeply committed to taking care of their clients, as well as giving back to the community. Walker is a board member for Teen Challenge of the Mid-south Adult Center. Turcotte was also on the board of the Northside Neighborhood House and led worship at a local church before having her two daughters. She also served on industry boards, including the IRI Advisor Panel.

Enhanced client care with LPL Strategic Wealth Services
Over the last few years, the NorthShore practice has grown significantly and the team recognized the need to find a new wealth management partner to help ensure the same high level of service their clients have come to expect. “We interviewed several firms and determined that the boutique service model of LPL Strategic Wealth Services would be the ideal partnership to serve our clients,” Walker said.

