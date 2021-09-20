checkAd

AssetMark Launches Pooled Employer Plan (PEP)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

AssetMark PEP expands access to retirement plans for small to medium-sized businesses

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the recent launch of a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) available on the AssetMark platform. AssetMark PEP is a 401(k) plan that allows business owners to pool their retirement assets with those of other employers and to outsource the fiduciary and operational duties involved in sponsoring a plan.

A key feature of the SECURE Act of 2019, PEPs were created to help close the retirement plan coverage gap. According to a 2017 Cerulli Report, 51 percent of employers with less than 50 workers do not have access to a retirement plan, while more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business. A PEP allows smaller employers to band together into a single plan so they benefit from economies of scale and potential lower costs while gaining access to diversified investments and enhanced fiduciary support normally available only to large corporate plans.

“The professionally managed investments and cost-saving advantages of a PEP allow small businesses to help their employees access the benefits of a tax-advantaged retirement plan,” said AssetMark Senior Vice President and Head of Retirement Services Cathy Clauson. “During a time of such unprecedented challenges, we are pleased to offer AssetMark PEP to our advisors and their business owner clients as a way to expand retirement coverage and help more people save for a secure financial future.”

AssetMark PEP is designed for:

  • Small to medium-sized business (SMB) owners typically with less than $25M in plan assets;
  • Employers that are not currently sponsoring a retirement plan for their employees because of time-consuming administrative duties and the risks of fiduciary responsibility;
  • Employers that are currently sponsoring an existing 401(k) plan or existing SEP or SIMPLE IRA but wish to gain greater fiduciary protection or offload administrative duties on a 401(k) plan.

“In a competitive marketplace, we believe that this offering will be of great benefit to SMBs as they grow their businesses and seek to retain top talent,” said Clauson. “Outsourcing the administrative and fiduciary duties of a 401(k) plan saves small businesses time and resources and provides peace of mind while they focus on running their business.”

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Source: AssetMark, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
Director, Communications & Public Relations, AssetMark, Inc.
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AssetMark Launches Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) AssetMark PEP expands access to retirement plans for small to medium-sized businessesCONCORD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the recent launch of a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) available on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...