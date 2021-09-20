checkAd

CleanSpark’s Executive Chairman to Participate in Fireside Chat on Bitcoin Mining at BTIG Conference

20.09.2021   

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and diversified energy company announced today that Matthew Schultz, Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference Wednesday, September 22. 

“We appreciate BTIG taking an important role in investor education by hosting an event specifically focused on digital assets,” said Schultz. “Like CleanSpark, the team at BTIG has roots in energy and they have a fundamental understanding of the tremendous long-term value our energy expertise brings to our digital currency mining business.”  

Schultz will be joined by CleanSpark CEO and President Zach Bradford for individual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.  

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact a BTIG representative. 

About CleanSpark  
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations .  

Forward-Looking Statements  
This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, partnership with Coinmint, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.  

