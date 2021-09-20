checkAd

Sumo Logic to Host 5th Annual Illuminate User Conference

Customer Presentations from Airbnb, Alaska Airlines, Code42, Dave, North American Bancard, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Thoughtworks, Tokio Marine, Vizient and More Highlight How to Power Modern Business with Observability and Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced that it will host its 5th annual Illuminate user conference Sept. 28-29, 2021. As the premier global education event, Illuminate will showcase best practices through customer, technical and thought leader sessions in an interactive virtual experience. This year’s event will also feature a strong lineup of customer stories including: Airbnb, Alaska Airlines, Code42, Dave, North American Bancard, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Thoughtworks, Tokio Marine, Vizient and more to showcase how organizations of all sizes can address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing. The opening keynote will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. PT. To watch, register for the event. The keynote will also be available that day at 9 a.m. PT on the company’s investor relations website.

“Five years in Illuminate continues to be all about empowering our users to thrive in the digital era by helping them harness the power of continuous intelligence to better build, run and secure modern applications,” said Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer for Sumo Logic. “This year we’re excited to once again welcome users from around the world to engage in a dynamic, content-rich virtual experience, with new certifications, workshops and master classes to provide attendees with the ability to interact with their peers, share best practices and help solve some of their biggest challenges with real-time data analytics.”

In addition to the lineup of speakers, Illuminate will feature a robust certification and training program that provides an engaging learning experience to help advance and optimize skill sets and improve effectiveness to gain better operational and security insights across the digital business. Additional Illuminate highlights include:

Master Class
For the first time, Illuminate will feature a master class designed for experienced Sumo Logic users. The class will give users the opportunity to participate in a smaller, detailed technical session that explores advanced techniques and allows them to extract the most value from the Sumo Logic platform for their business.

