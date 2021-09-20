TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2021.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.85 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.43 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.28.