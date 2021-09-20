Verizon celebrates Hispanic Heritage connecting customers to loved ones in Latin America

New wireless customers can now call family in Latin America on us, with free Global Choice¹.

What you need to know:

Starting today, Verizon will begin offering free Global Choice to new wireless customers on Unlimited plans (original value of $10/mo).





Global Choice gives customers access to an international long distance plan with a monthly allowance of minutes to select countries at discounted rates.





Qualifying customers can choose one of 11 Latin American countries including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala and more for free as long as they remain on a qualifying Unlimited Plan.





Beginning September 29, existing customers who add a line on certain Unlimited plans will also receive free Global Choice to their pick of one of those 11 Latin American countries2.

