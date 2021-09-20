Ameriwest Lithium Adds Edwards Creek Valley to Growing List of Mineral Claims in Nevada

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Ameriwest stated, “ECV exhibits similar geologic characteristics of the Clayton Valley, which contains North America’s only operating lithium mine, which is operated by Albemarle Corporation. Ameriwest’s technical team has recognized the potential of the valley and the Property as a likely host for lithium brine deposits, and we are excited to move forward with a geophysics study to achieve an understanding of the subsurface possibilities for lithium brines that may be hosted in various aquifers.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“ Ameriwest ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has it has staked 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres in the Edward’s Creek Valley, Nevada (“ECV” or the “Property”). Ameriwest has effectively tied up the entire valley, an area roughly 8.25 miles long and 3.25 miles wide in size. The Company believes the mineral claims are highly prospective for the discovery of lithium brines deposits.

ECV is a playa in a hydrologically closed basin in north central Nevada. Previous work by the United States Geological Survey (“USGS”) found anomalous concentrations of lithium in the playa. The Property has been characterized to contain saline alkaline fluids at depth and there is direct geothermal fluid input into the basin with geothermal energy production potential. See figure 1.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49dfb3a9-7bfd-4855 ...

ECV is strategically located two hours east of the Tesla Gigafactory and 2.5 hours north of Albemarle’s Silver Peak operation in Clayton Valley. There is direct highway access, power, and the Property is located near the towns of Fallon and Austin.

Lithium brines in the region are known to accumulate in valleys with the following characteristics:

An arid climate

Hydrologically closed basin with a playa

Tectonically driven basin development

Associated geothermal activity

Surrounding felsic rhyolite potential source rocks

One or more adequate aquifers

Sufficient geologic time to concentrate a brine

All these conditions are met within the Edwards Creek Valley (ECV). See figure 2.