Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2021.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.90 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.80.