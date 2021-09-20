Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2021.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.66 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.59 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.25.