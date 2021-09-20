checkAd

Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.66 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.59 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.25.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details   
   
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
   
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.05625
   
Ex-Dividend Date: September 29, 2021
   
Record Date: September 30, 2021
   
Payable Date: October 8, 2021
   

Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372        
Local: 416-304-4443        
www.financial15.com        
info@quadravest.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...