checkAd

Nokia and DigitalC to provide internet connectivity to thousands of underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio using Private LTE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia and DigitalC to provide internet connectivity to thousands of underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio using Private LTE

  • Nokia working with non-profit DigitalC to provide much needed connectivity to households in one of the least connected cities in the U.S.
  • Roll out of Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private LTE network will allow companies to rapidly introduce services.
  • Access to high-speed, affordable, reliable broadband is vital in the delivery of education, health and economic opportunities to residents.

20 September 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it is working with non-profit organization, DigitalC, to deliver much needed high-speed internet connectivity to underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio, using its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless solution.

The deployment of Nokia DAC will allow DigitalC to leverage private LTE technology to provide affordable, reliable and high-speed internet access to thousands of people around Cleveland. According to a 2019 survey of the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey (ACS), almost 53,000 households – 31% of the city’s total - didn’t have a broadband subscription plan, ranking Cleveland as the most underserved city in the US with 100,000 or more households.

This divide became more pronounced during the lockdowns in 2020 as many were sent to work and learn from home.

Dorothy Baunauch, CEO, DigitalC, said “While 2020 may have highlighted the digital divide in Cleveland the lack of connectivity is a long-standing issue, so we are pleased to work with Nokia to bridge this gap and provide greater education, health and economic opportunities to more people in and around the city.”

Nokia will deploy the end-to-end private wireless DAC solution comprising network core, radio access and indoor and outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) for deployment in users’ homes. The solution offers plug-and-play private wireless where it is too difficult or costly to establish traditional connectivity, and it will be used in Cleveland to provide wireless internet access to homes over the Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) 3.5 GHz band.  

Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said: “Leveraging our leading private wireless capabilities, we created the end-to-end Nokia DAC as a complete solution for anyone wanting to provide secure, reliable, high-speed 4G and 5G connectivity where it is most needed. As such we are excited to be a part of this important project, working alongside DigitalC to connect the unconnected and thus improve inclusion in Cleveland.”

Resources

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia and DigitalC to provide internet connectivity to thousands of underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio using Private LTE Press Release Nokia and DigitalC to provide internet connectivity to thousands of underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio using Private LTE Nokia working with non-profit DigitalC to provide much needed connectivity to households in one of the least …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...