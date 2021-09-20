checkAd

US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06925 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable October 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2021. 

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo. 

   
Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06925
Ex-Dividend Date: September 29, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Payable Date: October 8, 2021
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com 
info@quadravest.com 





