Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Nitro Holdings LLC

NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) is proud to announce it has Acquired Nitro Holdings LLC to handle East Coast revenue producing opportunities. Details and terms of the acquisition will be announced at a later date.

Marvin Baker states, “With the Acquisition of Nitro Holdings LLC, which will focus primarily on acquiring positive cash flow companies, this acquisition will allow us to diversify quickly into new revenue producing opportunities.”  

President/CEO of Nitro Holdings, Bryan Wilkinson, will be added to the board of directors of SMEV immediately. Bryan Wilkinson states, “I would like to Thank Marvin Baker for giving Nitro the opportunity to join SMEV, and assist with helping complete some of the turnkey, high growth opportunities we have in front of us. Together I feel we can achieve great things for both the business and shareholders. We are ready to hit the ground running with our first property set to close this month.” Baker continues: “We’re about to expand at a rapid pace and the value that Bryan and his team at Nitro Holdings bring will greatly benefit SMEV during this expansion.”

Please follow our new acquisition on Twitter https://twitter.com/NitroHoldings and Website https://nitro.holdings/

We look forward to addressing the shareholders and general public in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMEV/overview.

Contact Information:
SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Marvin Baker
CEO
Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com
URL: www.smevmerger.com





