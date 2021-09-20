Clickstream to Enter Projected $325 Billion Global E-Learning Market with Upcoming Launch of Children’s Internet Based Animated/Live Action Series to Expanding Youth Market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today the production and anticipated launch …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today the production and anticipated launch date of their entry into the exploding Internet children's market with their initial 20-epsiode series, ‘Joey's Animal Kingdom™', a series that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. WOWEEAPP.COM is not just a place to watch videos and learn about animals, but it has many other features such as live quizzes and games as well as kid profiles and VS games.

Joey is a little boy who lives in the jungle with his pet and best friend, Mochi, a chimpanzee. Joey has spent his younger life traveling the world with his parents' visiting zoos and helping animals all around the world. His passion for animals has now led him to help educate other kids about the amazing planet we live on and all the animals that need our help!

Market research firm Global Industry Analysts projected "E Learning" would reach $107 Billion in 2015 and it did. Now, Research and Markets forecasts show triple the revenue of 2015 - e-learning will grow to $325 Billion by 2025. On average, students can retain 25% to 60% more information when learning online compared to 8% to 10% when in the classroom. eLearning requires 40% to 60% less time learning than traditional classrooms. For further information please see https://techjury.net/blog/elearning-statistics/ and https://www.thinkimpact.com/elearning-statistics/.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream stated, "We have been studying the worldwide children's Internet market for some time and have based our decision to proceed with Joey based on the results. According to a study done by UNICEF Office of Research - Innocenti and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and based on research by Global Kids Online, ‘…the internet is becoming a natural part of children's lives across the globe…this report provides a summary of the evidence generated from Global Kids Online national surveys in 11 countries. Importantly, most of the evidence comes from children themselves, because it is only by talking to children that we can understand how the internet affects them…the report shows that children who participate in more online activities tend to have better digital skills compared to those who engage in fewer activities. This means that parents should facilitate rather than hinder children's internet use, by helping them discover new exciting things to do online that will enable learning and personal development".