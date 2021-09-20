checkAd

SHEIN Announces SHEIN X ROCK THE RUNWAY Featuring The FW2021 Collection

With Special Performances by Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, and More!

WHO: Global e-retailer SHEIN with Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, Thuy, Willie Gomez, Riley Clemmons, Blu DeTiger, and more.

WHAT: International online shopping e-commerce brand SHEIN, presents SHEIN X ROCK THE RUNWAY 2021– an exciting hybrid-special event that is part music concert, mixed with innovative choreographed dances in a non-traditional fashion show. As a one-stop destination for fashionistas, SHEIN aims to create a one-stop destination for discovering indie music, global superstars, dance choreographers, and entertainment through this unforgettable fashion event. SHEIN's ROCK THE RUNWAY will also help to support and raise awareness and donations to benefit National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States and Youth Emerging Stronger building bright futures for foster and homeless youth. SHEIN is donating $350,000 across both charities.

The virtual event will include 5 equally individual segments, uniquely showcasing stylish trends for the SHEIN Fall-Winter 2021 collections, while featuring dynamic performances by renowned musical guests. In celebration of the SHEIN X Challenge (which aired its finale on September 12, 2021 via YouTube), the show will also feature the top 5 finalists designs during the SHEIN X Segment.

Featured Musical Performances

Saweetie

The Chainsmokers

Darren Criss

Thuy

Willie Gomez

Riley Clemmons

Blu DeTiger


Featured Choreographers

RETRO REVIVAL: WILLIE GOMEZ

ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHERS:

CHOREOGRAPHER - CALVIT HODGE

