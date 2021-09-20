checkAd

Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program

Since the City of Sioux City began its partnership with HomeServe USA (HomeServe) in 2014, city residents with HomeServe service plans have now saved over $5.3 million in emergency home repair costs. These are repairs homeowners otherwise would have had to pay for out-of-pocket without one of the available plans under the program.

Through the partnership with HomeServe, Sioux City homeowners have access to optional no-deductible repair service plans that start at $4.99 a month. The service plans free homeowners from the inconvenience and financial burden that often come with water and sewer service line repairs or in-home plumbing emergencies. When a covered repair arises, Sioux City service plan holders get easy access to a local, qualified contractor who can complete the repair quickly and HomeServe pays the contractor directly.

13,523 Sioux City homeowners have purchased an optional service repair plan with most of them signing up for multiple coverage options. Since 2014, HomeServe-approved local contractors have completed repairs that have saved $5.3 million for Sioux City homeowners, funds that have gone back into the local economy. In 2021 alone, this number exceeds $900,000. Sioux City homeowners have plenty to say about their experiences:

  • Donna noted, “Each time that I have had to have a repair done; your employees have been very knowledgeable and courteous. I’m very satisfied with HomeServe!”
  • Marilyn and Steve said, “Austin with Home Serve did an outstanding job, going out of his way to get a service provider on a Sunday afternoon. Thank you, Austin. The service provider did an excellent job, as well.”
  • Matt commented, “Right on the ball from start to finish. As always.”

“Educating homeowners about their responsibility and helping them financially prepare for an emergency is at the heart of our partnership with the city. Sioux City homeowners with a plan get easy access to a vetted and experienced local contractor and are protected from out-of-pocket expenses,” said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America. “The number of homeowners in Sioux City taking advantage of the HomeServe plans, the high post-repair satisfaction ratings, and the customer savings topping $5.3 million in just seven years speaks to the benefit of the program.”

Sioux City homeowners can learn more about the available plans by visiting www.homeserve.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.7 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing quality local service, affordable repair coverage and installations.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company, supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.

For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.




