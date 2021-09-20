Offerpad Brings Tech-enabled Home Selling and Buying to Kansas City and St. Louis

Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri are the newest available markets for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. Offerpad’s Real Estate Solutions Center is now available in 20 markets and nearly 1,500 cities and towns nationwide following today’s launch of its two new Midwest markets.

“Kansas City and St. Louis mark our first entry into new markets as a publicly traded company that is transforming the way people buy and sell homes,” said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s CEO and Chairman. “With each new market, we provide more buyers and sellers with an easier, more convenient on-demand real estate experience that puts them in control. With the dedicated efforts of our Kansas City and St. Louis general managers and their teams of local experts, we look forward to making an impact in the real estate ecosystems in our two new markets.”

The company’s Kansas City operations are run by General Manager Brian O’Banion who brings 15 years of real estate experience to Offerpad's new market. “Offerpad brings something very unique to our neighbors here – in today’s highly competitive real estate environment, and always,” said O’Banion. “We empower people to buy and sell homes with unprecedented freedom, convenience and control.”

Through its exclusive online Real Estate Solutions Center at offerpad.com, Offerpad provides home buyers and sellers with multiple options for relieving the headaches and stress commonly experienced with typical real estate transactions.

Using Offerpad EXPRESS , the company’s flagship iBuying solution, homeowners can receive a certain cash offer within 24 hours and choose their own closing date with no inconvenient home showings or open houses and a free local move to their next home.

, the company’s flagship iBuying solution, homeowners can receive a certain cash offer within 24 hours and choose their own closing date with no inconvenient home showings or open houses and a free local move to their next home. With Offerpad FLEX listing services, sellers can maximize the value of their home by testing the open market with access to the company’s national marketing resources, a dedicated local real estate expert and free concierge services – all with the certainty of a backup cash offer in their pocket.

Buying a home with Offerpad is easy, too, working with a dedicated Offerpad Solutions Expert and an extensive inventory of homes in each of its markets, as well as mortgages and financing available through Offerpad Home Loans for a one-stop home purchasing solution.

When selling and buying together, people can save thousands by bundling the real estate services they need with Offerpad Bundle Rewards.

Offerpad’s St. Louis market General Manager Brian Routt, a 20-year veteran in the real estate industry looks forward to appealing to consumers as well as industry professionals in the area. “The St. Louis market is a perfect fit for Offerpad’s Real Estate Solutions Center and the products and services we provide. In addition, through partnerships and collaboration with local real estate professionals such as agents, home builders and renovation contractors, we’re creating new, highly beneficial, and impactful business opportunities to give St. Louisans even better home buying and selling experiences,” said Routt.