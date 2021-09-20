checkAd

Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with top builders, investors and brands that are transforming the world of mobility, such as Lyft, Uber, Lime and Spin, will take part as a sponsor in one of the most renowned and innovative events on micro-mobility, MicroMobility.io.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005503/en/

Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco (Photo: Business Wire)

MicroMobility.io will take place on the 23rd of September at the historic Craneway Pavilion in San Francisco. Helbiz will be the only micro-mobility sharing company publicly listed on Nasdaq to participate at the event, where it will highlight its next steps in the challenging industry of urban mobility. The spotlight will be put on Helbiz One, Helbiz first electric scooter made in Italy designed by Pininfarina, intended for sale. Along with Helbiz One, the most innovative sharing vehicles of the company’s fleet will also be present at the event.

As safety is a fundamental cornerstone of Helbiz, the company will also offer test drives with a specific focus on a proper and attentive use of vehicles in urban spaces, in compliance with the rules of the road.

Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz, will participate on the panel “From Disruptive to Essential: Public-Private Partnerships for Micromobility” at 11:40 am, to talk about the challenge presented by the pandemic to transportation authorities and, more widely, to the micro-mobility industry.

This in-depth discussion will focus on how policymakers and startups like Helbiz can work together in partnership to integrate micro-mobility solutions into existing transportation systems, thus creating more livable urban centers. The panel will be moderated by Laura Bliss, Reporter at Bloomberg, and Vivian will be joined by other panelists Debs Schrimmer, Senior Manager of Future Cities at Lyft, Kerby Olsen, New Mobility Supervisor at OakDOT and Denee Evans, Transportation Demand and Sustainability Manager for the City of Richmond.

MicroMobility.io is an immersive summit exploring the disruptive potential of lightweight electric vehicles and Helbiz is pleased to take part to such an innovative and important event, that reflects its corporate philosophy of environmental sustainability, safety, cutting-edge technology and innovation.

