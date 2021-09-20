Workiva Announces 2021 Customer Award Winners

“Our customers’ success is at the heart of everything we do at Workiva,” said Yasser Mahmud, SVP and head of marketing at Workiva. “It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners, forward-thinking individuals and companies, who are amplifying change, simplifying complexity, and building the future of finance, accounting, audit, risk, and compliance.”

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), today announced the winners of the 2021 Workiva Customer Awards . The awards honor and celebrate customers who have leveraged the Workiva platform to accelerate collaboration, transparency and digital transformation across their organizations. Award recipients were recognized during the annual Workiva Amplify conference, held virtually September 20-23, 2021.

2021 Workiva Customer Award Winners

More about the 2021 Workiva Customer Award winners

Innovator of the Year: The Separate Accounts Reporting team led by Tony Rosa, Talcott Resolution.

Tony and his team “think big” about the Workiva platform and have been early adopters of new capabilities, which has helped to guide product roadmaps. Tony has a long history of innovation and using technology to work smarter that has directly impacted process improvement across his organization and others.

Architects of the Year: The Financial Reporting team led by Riley Drummond, Southwest Airlines.

Riley and his team at Southwest Airlines used the Workiva platform to execute a smooth transition to remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are simplifying complex work surrounding the ever-evolving Securities and Exchange Commission reporting processes.

Catalyst of the Year: Trista Muse, Walmart.

Trista has accelerated change across her team with her ever-expanding vision of what the Workiva platform can help her achieve. With the goal of using technology to create efficiencies, Trista shares her personal knowledge of the Workiva platform widely and places technology at the forefront of transformation.