US Foods Fall Scoop Delivers New Product Offerings Aimed at Helping Operators Appeal to Gen Z and Millennial Diners
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Fall Scoop, the company’s 10th annual edition of Scoop. Themed, “Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,” Fall Scoop features 23 products that cater to the next generation of diners, Gen Z and Millennials. More than half of the nation’s total population are now members of the millennial generation or younger, making them the largest age group of diners who can drive important revenue opportunities for operators. This generation of diners is different than their predecessors – they want familiar menu items with a twist, sustainable and meatless items, and social media-worthy presentations. Fall Scoop products deliver on these demands to entice, attract, and delight this younger generation of dining enthusiasts and help operators “Make It.”
“We’re bringing fresh ideas to our operators that provide the labor savings and versatility they need today with the innovation they’ll need moving forward as they cater to the next generation of diners,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “To support our Fall Scoop theme, ‘Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,’ we also incorporated feedback from our very own US Foods Scholars. US Foods Scholars are Gen Z and Millennial culinary students who have won scholarships and professional development opportunities from US Foods to fulfill their culinary education. It was exciting to watch them engage with the products and reinforce our insights.”
Traditional Foods with a Twist
“Diners of my generation want to experience something new and different when they go out to eat,” said Reagan Harvey, US Foods Scholar. With more than half of Gen-Z diners saying they prefer trying new foods from menu items that are somewhat familiar1, this edition of Fall Scoop features a new spin on familiar favorites. Highlights include:
- Monarch Pickle Fry: A unique twist on the traditional French fry, these twice-battered pickle fries are extra crispy and can be served on their own or with a variety of sauces and toppings. They come par-fried and frozen, providing roughly one hour of labor savings per case.
- Cross Valley Farms Shaved Purple and Green Brussels Sprouts: A colorful twist on a popular vegetable offering, this prewashed and precut shaved brussels sprout mix can be served raw or sauteed, providing endless menu options with an estimated average of one hour of labor savings per case.
- Chef’s Line Butter Chicken Sauce: Indian cuisine has never been more popular – and butter chicken is among the most beloved dishes. This sauce is slow-cooked with cream, crushed tomato, onion, ginger, fresh garlic, butter, and toasted spices authentic to Indian cuisine. It also provides roughly one hour of labor savings per case and is the perfect simmer sauce for chicken or any protein and can deliver a unique twist on many dishes, including wings, flatbreads, and sandwiches.
Products with Positive Impact
