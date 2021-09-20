checkAd

New Phase III data support the benefit of Roche’s Tecentriq in early-stage lung cancer

  • Data presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress and the IASLC 2021 WCLC add to the body of evidence supporting Tecentriq’s role in treating early-stage lung cancer
  • As published in The Lancet, Tecentriq is the first and only cancer immunotherapy to demonstrate positive Phase III results in the adjuvant lung cancer setting
  • Tecentriq was granted Priority Review by the FDA and is currently being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot programme

Basel, 20 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today presented new data from the Phase III IMpower010 study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 Presidential Symposium, reinforcing the significant disease-free survival (DFS) benefit offered by Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours express PD-L1≥1%. Data from the IMpower010 trial were published simultaneously in The Lancet. In IMpower010, treatment with Tecentriq, following surgery and chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (DFS) by 34% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.66, 95% CI: 0.50–0.88) in people with Stage II-IIIA NSCLC whose tumours express PD-L1≥1%, compared with best supportive care (BSC). Safety data for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified.

“Today, more than half of all people with early-stage NSCLC experience recurrence following surgery,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “IMpower010 shows how, for the first time, a cancer immunotherapy may help many of these patients live longer without their disease returning. The data presented at ESMO and WCLC further contribute to our understanding of Tecentriq in this treatment setting.”

At the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress, new real-world data show that almost three-quarters of patients with early-stage NSCLC in the US did not receive adjuvant treatment, despite guideline recommendations.1 Data presented from IMpower010 show that adjuvant Tecentriq offers a DFS benefit in the Stage II-IIIA patient population, irrespective of the stage of disease and across the main prior therapies.2 Specifically, time to relapse appeared to be improved with Tecentriq, compared with BSC, among people with Stage II-IIIA NSCLC whose tumours express PD-L1 TC ≥1%, for both locoregional and distant sites. There was no clear difference in patterns of relapse. An extended analysis of PD-L1 subgroups in the Stage II-IIIA population shows there is a higher magnitude of benefit from adjuvant Tecentriq in people with PD-L1 expression ≥50%, compared with those with 1-49% PD-L1 expression. The exploratory nature of the analysis in patients with 1-49% PD-L1 expression prevents any firm conclusions, and these data will be further analysed and shared at a future medical congress.

