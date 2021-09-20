Camino Adopts Environmental and Social Governance Reporting Initiative with Digbee Ltd.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. (Digbee). Digbee, a United Kingdom based company, is a new mining-focused expert network and ESG disclosure platform with a goal to provide improved disclosure and better access to capital markets for mining companies involved with strong ESG practices. Digbee has been endorsed by leading financial firms who support the Digbee ESG initiative such as Blackrock, BMO, and Dundee Corporation.
"Taking a leadership role in developing a strong ESG strategy is important to advance our current portfolio of copper assets, and to support our corporate development efforts to build a larger and successful copper business. We view having a strong ESG strategy as a competitive advantage, and personally, a rewarding aspect of our business," said Jay Chmelauskas, Camino President & CEO. "Copper is the enabling metal for sustainable electrified businesses and renewable energy. Thus, when copper mining is implemented with state-of-art practices, it forms a key part of our sustainable economy."
Figure 1. Financial Groups Partnered with Digbee's Platform
Jamie Strauss, Digbee CEO, commented, "There are 100's of billions of dollars of investment capital looking for sustainable investments. It is becoming very apparent that commodities like copper and other critical metals are part of a necessary supply chain to transition the world from fossil fuels. Part of Digbee's goal is to connect capital markets to best in practice metals miners through a credible means to track real ESG. We are pleased to have Camino become an early adopter with Digbee."
Camino is part of a select group of mining companies participating in this inaugural reporting cycle. The platform enables mining companies to evaluate positive initiatives and provides a standardized framework on which to build and improve ESG practices. Camino is committed to its continued efforts to be a leader in ESG implementation for mining explorers and to establish a transparent reporting framework.
Digbee's reporting framework is aligned with global standards, including the Equator Principles, which provide a framework for financial institutions to assess environmental and social risks in projects. Digbee's ESG framework currently maps to the following Global Standards:
