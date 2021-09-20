checkAd

Camino Adopts Environmental and Social Governance Reporting Initiative with Digbee Ltd.

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. (Digbee). Digbee, a United Kingdom based company, is a new mining-focused expert network and ESG disclosure platform with a goal to provide improved disclosure and better access to capital markets for mining companies involved with strong ESG practices. Digbee has been endorsed by leading financial firms who support the Digbee ESG initiative such as Blackrock, BMO, and Dundee Corporation.

"Taking a leadership role in developing a strong ESG strategy is important to advance our current portfolio of copper assets, and to support our corporate development efforts to build a larger and successful copper business. We view having a strong ESG strategy as a competitive advantage, and personally, a rewarding aspect of our business," said Jay Chmelauskas, Camino President & CEO. "Copper is the enabling metal for sustainable electrified businesses and renewable energy. Thus, when copper mining is implemented with state-of-art practices, it forms a key part of our sustainable economy."

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Financial Groups Partnered with Digbee's Platform

Jamie Strauss, Digbee CEO, commented, "There are 100's of billions of dollars of investment capital looking for sustainable investments. It is becoming very apparent that commodities like copper and other critical metals are part of a necessary supply chain to transition the world from fossil fuels. Part of Digbee's goal is to connect capital markets to best in practice metals miners through a credible means to track real ESG. We are pleased to have Camino become an early adopter with Digbee."

Camino is part of a select group of mining companies participating in this inaugural reporting cycle. The platform enables mining companies to evaluate positive initiatives and provides a standardized framework on which to build and improve ESG practices. Camino is committed to its continued efforts to be a leader in ESG implementation for mining explorers and to establish a transparent reporting framework.

Digbee's reporting framework is aligned with global standards, including the Equator Principles, which provide a framework for financial institutions to assess environmental and social risks in projects. Digbee's ESG framework currently maps to the following Global Standards:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Camino Adopts Environmental and Social Governance Reporting Initiative with Digbee Ltd. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...