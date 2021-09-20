Camino Adopts Environmental and Social Governance Reporting Initiative with Digbee Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. (Digbee). Digbee, a United Kingdom based company, is a new mining-focused expert network and ESG disclosure platform with a goal to provide improved disclosure and better access to capital markets for mining companies involved with strong ESG practices. Digbee has been endorsed by leading financial firms who support the Digbee ESG initiative such as Blackrock, BMO, and Dundee Corporation. "Taking a leadership role in developing a strong ESG strategy is important to advance our current portfolio of copper assets, and to support our corporate development efforts to build a larger and successful copper business. We view having a strong ESG strategy as a competitive advantage, and personally, a rewarding aspect of our business," said Jay Chmelauskas, Camino President & CEO. "Copper is the enabling metal for sustainable electrified businesses and renewable energy. Thus, when copper mining is implemented with state-of-art practices, it forms a key part of our sustainable economy."