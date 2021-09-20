checkAd

First, America. Now, the World. T-Mobile Tops Worldwide 5G Availability in Study by Opensignal

20.09.2021   

You can only enjoy the benefits of 5G — like faster speeds — if you’re connected to 5G. And, a new global report published today by Opensignal shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get a 5G signal more often than anyone else … and, not just in the U.S. — in the WORLD! In fact, T-Mobile is the ONLY U.S. operator to receive a 5G Global Winner Award in the report. And in Opensignal’s July U.S. report, T-Mobile 5G also had the best reach, availability and the fastest nationwide speeds, meaning Un-carrier customers get the fastest nationwide 5G speeds more often and in more places than anyone else.

“I’m delighted to see the Un-carrier ranks best in the world on 5G availability, that we connect our customers to 5G more often than any other provider on the planet. That's what T-Mobile built 5G to do -- we built 5G differently from the beginning, and this third-party report is the latest in a long list that shows how that’s paying off for customers,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “T-Mobile 5G delivers an experience that competitors can’t match, with industry-leading coverage from Extended Range 5G and super-fast speeds in more places than anyone else with Ultra Capacity 5G. Our 5G network just keeps blowing the other guys away.”

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

These are just the latest independent network reports to acknowledge T-Mobile’s 5G industry dominance. Report after report from Ookla, Opensignal, umlaut and PC Mag have found T-Mobile 5G is #1 in nationwide speed and availability. And umlaut continues to find T-Mobile 5G to be the most reliable.

T-Mobile is the 5G leader, with the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Un-carrier 5G covers more people and places across the country than anyone else, it’s no wonder Opensignal found T-Mobile customers connect to 5G more than anyone else in the world. And T-Mobile’s differentiated 5G strategy is paying off big time for customers, with the fastest nationwide 5G speeds in the U.S.

T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.7 million square miles — more than Verizon and AT&T combined — and covers 305 million people, nearly everyone in the country. And 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider. While other wireless companies only have their fastest 5G speeds available in small pockets of some cities, T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver its fastest speeds across broad coverage areas to customers across the country. Ultra Capacity 5G is widely available today and T-Mobile is on track to have it deployed nationwide, covering 200 million people, by end of this year.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2021 based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 29, 2021 2021 Opensignal Limited. Fastest: Based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16-June 13, 2021 2021 Opensignal Limited. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. 5G: Capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

