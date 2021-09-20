Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Premieres New Series Smart Home Nation on FYI September 20th

Series Expected to Air on Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD Network Later This Year

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) announced today the premiere of new series Smart Home Nation. Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series Smart Home Nation, produced by Efran Films in association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment. Efran Films will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada. The series, hosted by Tanya Memme, will premiere on FYI Monday, September 20th and is expected to be available on the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD later this year.



The American household has come a long way from automatic garage doors, intercoms and adjustable beds. Today, the most incredible technological advances are happening right under our feet and all around us in our own homes. Smart Home Nation will consist of ten half-hour episodes portraying the most awesome, mind-blowing, state-of-the-art smart houses on Earth.