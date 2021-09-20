Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Premieres New Series Smart Home Nation on FYI September 20th
Series Expected to Air on Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD Network Later This Year
COS COB, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) announced today the premiere of new series Smart Home Nation. Screen Media, a
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series Smart Home Nation, produced by Efran Films in association
with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment. Efran Films will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada. The series, hosted by Tanya Memme,
will premiere on FYI Monday, September 20th and is expected to be available on the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD later this year.
The American household has come a long way from automatic garage doors, intercoms and adjustable beds. Today, the most incredible technological advances are happening right under our feet and all around us in our own homes. Smart Home Nation will consist of ten half-hour episodes portraying the most awesome, mind-blowing, state-of-the-art smart houses on Earth.
“Smart home tech is allowing people to live more efficient, environmentally conscientious lives,” said Shawn Efran. “We’re thrilled to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Tanya to tell stories about how innovation, creativity, and technology are improving the places we live.”
“I am so excited to bring this show to the screen,” said Tanya Memme. “It’s a dream come true for me as host and creator to take the notion of a ‘home design show’ even further with mind-blowing technology seen all over the world.”
“This series is a great addition to Screen Media’s content library,” noted David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “With all the incredible state-of-the-art technology showcased, we expect a series like Smart Home Nation to resonate with all ages of viewers across the world.”
Smart Home Nation will premiere on FYI September 20th and is slated to be available for free on Crackle Plus networks in late 2021. Jordan Harman, Michael Kontomanolis, Tanya Memme, Michael Winter, David Nagelberg, Shawn Efran, Solly Granatstein, and Christian Murphy serve as executive producers.
ABOUT EFRAN FILMS
Efran Films is an Emmy-winning production company with offices in New York and Toronto. The company produces high-quality factual and unscripted series for linear and digital distribution. Efran Films was founded by Emmy- and Peabody-winning producer Shawn Efran.
