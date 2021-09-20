checkAd

Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Update On Muse Media Subsidiary

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 15:15  |  29   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to provide updates on its Muse Media subsidiary.Muse Media has recently launched a new website: www.musemediaent.com. As stated …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to provide updates on its Muse Media subsidiary.

Foto: Accesswire

Muse Media has recently launched a new website: www.musemediaent.com

As stated on its site, Muse Media is an Atlanta, Georgia based multimedia and entertainment company that offers label services and produces compelling original content for streaming distribution. Muse Media has developed a completely new outlook for the future of developing media and plans to revitalize a dying industry with an innovative approach to producing music, videos, and movies as well as redefining distribution, promotion, and access to content.

Muse will be primarily managed under the direction of Matt Bryant. Matt Bryant entered the film industry in 2016 producing a television pilot for the nationally aired television show "Rocklanta." Matt has worked on a number of music videos, commercials, and social media ads for top music artists, as well as 3 award winning short films, including "No Ringo" which was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Company currently foresees Muse operating in several capacities. First, Muse will act as the Atlanta satellite of Seven Arts, allowing the company to coordinate seamlessly between Hollywood and the burgeoning Atlanta market for various production demands. Secondly, Muse will serve as a lower tier development arm for "indie" style production concepts, music "A&R", and test marketing. Film and music productions showing the most promise will then be advanced for further investment under Seven Arts. Finally, Muse will spearhead all social media initiatives. Hosting music videos, film promotions and podcasts through platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased with the progress Muse has made in a short time. We envision Muse as being very disruptive to the way film and music have been developed traditionally and establishing a new paradigm for a world that is in constant demand for fresh content."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter:
@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664683/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Provides-Up ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Update On Muse Media Subsidiary CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to provide updates on its Muse Media subsidiary.Muse Media has recently launched a new website: www.musemediaent.com. As stated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...