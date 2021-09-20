JFrog Wins U.S. Defense Department Security Certification

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, creators of the DevOps Platform, today announced its JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray solutions are now accredited in Iron Bank and available via Platform One . With this achievement, JFrog reinforces its commitment to providing a scalable, secure, development to edge DevOps and DevSecOps solution for its public sector customers and those in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, and transportation.

Under the DoD’s Platform One initiative, developers can now access a central binary repository of secure, Iron Bank-certified resources that have been hardened to the DoD’s specifications. This container registry has Continuous Authority to Operate (cATO), allowing developers to easily push validated code into production more quickly.

“Rapid software development is an imperative for all our customers, which includes the U.S. military, but it should never come at the expense of security,” said Lou Doerr, Head of U.S. Commercial Unit, Oteemo. “Knowing JFrog’s Platform is Iron Bank-certified makes it easy to recommend them for use by public and private organizations needing software delivery solutions that bake-in security from inception.”

According to the Internet Crime Report, the FBI received nearly 2,500 ransomware complaints in 2020, up 20% from 2019, costing citizens nearly $29.1 million. Platform One aims to ensure all government entities can work with a collection of approved, hardened, cloud-native DevSecOps solutions along with collaboration tools, cybersecurity tools, open-source code, artifact repositories, and development tools. JFrog Artifactory provides a single, reliable source of truth for binary packages that follow the DevOps lifecycle from development to deployment at the edge. JFrog Xray works with JFrog Artifactory to enable multi-layer analysis of each binary or container image and flags any security vulnerabilities or compliance compromises to ensure software quality.