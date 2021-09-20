checkAd

First Trust Lists September Series of Target Outcome Buffer ETFs Based on QQQ and EFA

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager announced today that it has expanded its suite of Target Outcome ETFs with Buffer Strategies based on Invesco QQQ TrustSM Series 1 ("QQQ") and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”). These actively managed ETFs use FLexible EXchange Options (“FLEX Options”) to seek to provide targeted market exposure to underlying ETFs (“reference assets”) that are based on market indexes, while providing a defined downside buffer level, over a specific Target Outcome Period, which First Trust believes removes some of the uncertainty associated with investing.

Outcome period values for the FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - September (QSPT) and FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) are shown below:

TICKER

CAP (Net)*

BUFFER

UNDERLYING ETF

QSPT

13.65% (12.75%)

10%

QQQ

YSEP

12.93% (12.03%)

10%

EFA

*The upside caps shown are for the Target Outcome Period from 9/20/2021 – 9/16/2022. The gross cap is before fees, expenses and taxes. The net cap is after fees and expenses, excluding brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and extraordinary expenses not included in the funds’ management fee. The upside cap is set by a fund on inception date of the Target Outcome Period and is dependent upon market conditions at the time. The cap investors will experience may be different than what is illustrated herein.

If an investor purchases shares after the first day of the Target Outcome Period, they will likely have a different return potential and buffer than an investor who purchased shares at the start of the Target Outcome Period and the buffer the funds seek may not be available. At the end of the Target Outcome Period, the upside cap for the new Target Outcome Period is reset to prevailing market conditions. The funds have a perpetual structure and may be held indefinitely, providing investors a buy and hold investment opportunity.

