Brunswick Corporation’s Advanced Systems Group Acquires SemahTronix

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that it has acquired SemahTronix, a global supplier of high-complexity electrical wiring harnesses for advanced products in the marine, mobile, and defense industries. The company will become part of Brunswick’s Advanced Systems Group (ASG) which consists of leading P&A brands in advanced batteries, electrical power management, digital control & monitoring, and networked systems & devices for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle, and other industries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

"The acquisition of SemahTronix immediately enhances our integrated systems offerings by providing our ASG Connect organization and our global customers with access to high-quality, large, complex electrical wire harnessing systems that further enable our end-to-end systems solutions and capabilities,” said Brett Dibkey, Advanced Systems Group president.  “Adding SemahTronix will allow us the ability to vertically integrate, offering a higher degree of quality control and faster lead time, and aligns with our mission to expand within the rapidly growing system integration market and create opportunities for further growth in adjacent markets.”

Headquartered in Flippin, Arkansas, SemahTronix has more than 40 years of experience specializing in all aspects of harnessing solutions from application and design engineering through custom components.

“A key growth strategy for the Advanced Systems Group and our ASG Connect organization is to provide turnkey solutions that offer superior quality and fully integrated systems to reaffirm our position as the go-to trusted partner in the marketplace,” said Daniel Clarkson, General Manager, ASG Connect. “The addition of SemahTronix complements our strategy to deliver seamless end-to-end integration for our global channel partners.”
  
“We are thrilled to be joining the Brunswick family as our vision to be a world-class supplier of cable assemblies and to deliver quality products to consumers worldwide has now been exponentially accelerated,” said Rusty Hames, CEO, SemahTronix. “The synergies between our two cultures and the business opportunities make this partnership a great fit for the long-term success of our customers.”

