Equinor Down 1.5% as Nordea Says Take a Breather After Strong Performance Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 15:19 | 25 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 15:19 | (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were down 1.5% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy. Following a strong share price performance in the last five months, Nordea analysts counseled investors to take a breather on lack of significant valuation … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were down 1.5% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy. Following a strong share price performance in the last five months, Nordea analysts counseled investors to take a breather on lack of significant valuation … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were down 1.5% after Nordea cut the stock to hold from buy.

Following a strong share price performance in the last five months, Nordea analysts counseled investors to take a breather on lack of significant valuation upside

Still, the price target (fair value) was raised to NOK 220 from NOK 200, and the bank said strong gas prices in Europe could be positive for the share ahead of the Q3 report and through the winter Equinor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Equinor Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer