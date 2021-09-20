Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint into Alabama

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, LLC, that serves customers in Alabama, southern Georgia, and the Florida panhandle.



Southeast Water Systems supplies and installs water treatment equipment to meet customer needs. “We are pleased to announce this acquisition as further evidence of our commitment to grow our Water Treatment Group, both organically and through acquisitions. I would like to welcome Southeast Water Systems to the Hawkins organization and look forward to continued growth within Alabama,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. “With the completion of this acquisition, we will be able to serve businesses throughout the state of Alabama to meet both their equipment and chemical needs”.