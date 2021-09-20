Metatron Releases Crypto Based E-Commerce App with Ketobodz Nutritionals

In 2019, the global keto market was valued at 9.7 Billion USD; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach to 15.64b USD by 2027, according to the Insight Partners. In the U.S., there was an 850% increase in Google search volume between 2016 and 2020. The Ketobodz brand is an industry leader with millions of sales worldwide, and the new app offers its top products, diets, and articles integrating Coinbase Commerce for crypto and Woo Commerce for credit card purchases.

DOVER, DE, , Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has released a new crypto based e-commerce app on Google Play for Android Mobile devices with Ketobodz, a top-selling brand which focuses on nutritional supplements and fitness products.

The two companies will conduct a shared roll out of multiple websites and apps geared towards fitness and nutrition on all major app platforms. According to Shopify.com, Global eCommerce sales will reach $4.5 trillion in 2021 and 51% of all purchases are now made online. 14% of American adults -- roughly 21 million people -- own cryptocurrency and the global dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

“We are very excited about combining the fast-growing segments of Crypto and Nutritional Supplements to fundamentally change the way global commerce is managed from a payments point of view.” - Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron

We are taking applications for our Crypto trading bot pilot program, must be a qualified investor, for more information email: ir@metatroninc.com .

