Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Transformational Acquisition of World Championship Air Race

WCAR is a race format developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. The Red Bull Air Race was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI) , a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has acquired the World Championship Air Race (WCAR) through an asset purchase agreement. Management and all key operational staff for the WCAR will join Touchpoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, Air Race Limited (Company), under long-term agreements. In addition, all key supplier, participating host city and participating team contracts will be assumed by the Company.

Touchpoint plans to utilize its expertise in audience engagement through its application development to enhance the audience’s experience, while at the same time creating new revenue generating verticles for the races.

The World Championship Air Race will build on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, and is well positioned to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events – focused on future tech, innovation, clean energy and spectator experience. A video overview of the Air Race is available here.

The season opener is scheduled to take place in March 2022 and there are 8 races scheduled to take place through the remainder of the 2022 season at iconic locations in Egypt, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia and the Middle East. Twelve Elite Race Teams have already signed-up for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with twelve further challenger pilots competing in the new second tier Aero Series – including some of the latest and greatest graduates of the Air Race Academy. Red Bull maintains its interest in the Air Race with continued sponsorship of former World Champion Martin Sonka in the Elite series.