Vivos Inc. Files Early Feasibility IDE Application with FDA for Radiogel

This filing is an important milestone for Vivos and reflects the efforts of numerous parties. In particular, we are pleased that this IDE filing included the Mayo Clinic Clinical Trial Protocol for Radiogel, which is currently being reviewed by Mayo’s Independent Review Team.

Richland WA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), Vivos Inc. is pleased to announce that it has submitted the IDE, Investigational Device Exemption for The Early Feasibility Medical Device Study, First in Human Study for Y-90 RadioGel, to the Food and Drug Administration as part of a pre-submission meeting process. The FDA recommended this path to facilitate enhanced ongoing communication with Vivos and to increase the efficiency of the review process. This review typically takes several iterations and we will continue with biocompatibility testing in parallel.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated, “We were encouraged that the FDA was supportive and we expect them to provide valuable insight to ultimately gain final approval.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet) and in humans (RadioGel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

RadioGel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

RadioGel also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to family members.