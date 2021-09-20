checkAd

BW Ideol and Ardersier Port Authority have signed a strategic partnership agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 15:33  |  20   |   |   

Ardersier Port Authority and BW Ideol have signed a formal partnership agreement on September 20. Under this agreement, BW Ideol has gained an exclusive and long-term access to Ardersier Port for the manufacturing of concrete floaters and both Parties have agreed to explore the set-up of a serial production line dedicated to the delivery of locally manufactured floating wind substructures based on BW Ideol’s proven Damping Pool technology.

The Ardersier Port site is the largest brownfield port in the United Kingdom. The site comprising 400 acres of port area with access to a 2.2km quay and 350 acres of statutory harbour authority has been identified as one of three sites on the East coast of the United Kingdom with the size, scale, shape, and location capable of being an Offshore Renewable Energy Hub Port. By signing this partnership, BW Ideol is securing a unique access to a strategic asset, unlocking the bottleneck of port infrastructure availability in Scotland. It further confirms its ability to industrialize the manufacturing of its solution and its leading position on the fast-growing Scottish floating wind market.

Dredging works will commence in October with the port targeting a completion by August 2022.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, declared: “The Scottish government has actively initiated the development of a large floating wind industry in Scotland through the Scotwind Leasing and the launch of a consultation for a new Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore wind for Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation. This pipeline of projects represents a unique opportunity to create a dedicated supply chain in Scotland. Faithfull to its industry-leading track record in terms of local value creation, BW Ideol hereby reaffirms its strong commitment to manufacture floaters in Scotland, creating a sustainable floating wind industry and maximizing local content in the process.”

Steven Regan of Ardersier Port Authority stated: “The UK has set a world leading net zero target to build back better which means building back greener. This strategic partnership allows us to work towards bringing an essential manufacturing facility to Scotland which complements our vision of using circular economy practices to deliver the United Kingdoms Energy Transition plans. At Ardersier we will deliver a world class multi disciplinary facility of a unique scale that will provide long term sustainable benefits to clients and communities.”

More details on the new Port Masterplan will be provided during a signing ceremony to come.

BW Ideol is part of the Floating Energy Allyance, a partnership that has submitted applications to Scotwind Leasing.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BW Ideol and Ardersier Port Authority have signed a strategic partnership agreement Ardersier Port Authority and BW Ideol have signed a formal partnership agreement on September 20. Under this agreement, BW Ideol has gained an exclusive and long-term access to Ardersier Port for the manufacturing of concrete floaters and both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...