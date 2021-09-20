DLT Resolution’s Union Strategies to Hold 3 Local Elections Utilizing it’s YOUnified Platfor

Union Strategies Inc, a 100 % owned subsidiary of DLTI, to hold 3 Local Elections within the next week, utilizing it's proprietary YOUnified Platform.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its 100% owned subsidiary Union Strategies ("USI"), will be holding 3 Local Elections within the next week, utilizing it's proprietary YOUnified Platform. Since finalizing our voting feature within YOUnified, more and more locals are beginning to use electronic voting to conduct their votes - and what better way than to use YOUnified's Vote Your Choice™ platform.

As local's begin to return to work from summer break, it is back to business as usual. USI is hosting elections for around 2000 members, all within the next week. Three locals deemed Vote Your Choice™ the best platform over all other options in terms of security, and reliability.

What is YOUnified

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, while saving everyone time. With this app, Unions will have everything they require to connect with their members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Vote YourChoice™ - Secure Online and Remote Voting

Vote Your Choice™ fulfils the need for an ever-growing demand of online and remote voting requirements for all types of public and private elections. This requirement is now, more than ever, a fundamental change in the way people are able to cast their ballot and maintain physical distancing requirements. This remote ability is also estimated to increase voter participation by 18% to 35%. Vote Your Choice™ software includes union elections and voting, condominium corporation voting, publicly traded company voting, municipal and provincial elections to name but a few applications globally.

About Union Strategies Vote Your Choice™

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, while saving time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes secure electronic voting, Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2021.